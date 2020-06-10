Chad Daybell, accused of ‘destruction of evidence’ after human remains found on property

SALEM, Idaho, June 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A hearing is scheduled on Wednesday morning for Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell whose children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September.

The closed hearing is set for 11 a.m. in the Fremont County Courthouse, Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen said in a brief news conference Tuesday evening.

The courthouse is not open to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Daybell was arrested Tuesday for destruction or concealment of evidence after human remains were found on his property.

Rexburg police, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies and the FBI had served a warrant on Daybell’s home, on the 200 block of 1900 East, in Salem in Fremont County, earlier in the day.

A short while later, backhoes were brought in and began excavating the property.

The human remains are in the process of being identified, Hagen said.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been incarcerated since February of this year and is charged with two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child. She has declined to share the location of J.J and Tylee with police.

Lori and Chad Daybell married in last November, two weeks after the death of his wife, Tammy. Police have since described the death of Tammy Daybell as “suspicious,” and exhumed her body from a grave in her childhood home of Springville, Utah. The report on her autopsy has not yet been released.

According to a report by East Idaho News, Lori and Chad Daybell were married with rings she had ordered online prior to Tammy’s death. Vallow Daybell reportedly used a credit card belonging to Charles Vallow, Lori’s previous husband, who in August 2019 was shot to death by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense.

Cox died in December of last year of what was determined to be natural causes.