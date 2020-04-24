Gov. Herbert addresses state’s controversial drug purchase; says some businesses closed by COVID-19 could reopen late next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Governor Gary Herbert said Friday that COVID-19 case numbers continue their declining growth rate and if specific concerns can be addressed, he could allow more Utah businesses to open, with new safety measures in place, as early as the end of next week. At the prompting of reporters participating in his online daily news conference on COVID-19, Herbert also talked about the state’s controversial purchase of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug once believed to hold promise for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms but since debunked by many in the scientific community. Utah committed to pay $800,000 to lock down 200,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine. First, details on the controversial drug purchase. Hydroxychloroquine Herbert said he was unaware that the purchase was being made, but that officials charged with protecting Utah’s health made multiple purchases associated with the emerging pandemic in March, also acquiring an undisclosed amount of personal protective gear when it became clear the potentially life-saving supplies would be in short supply.

“In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, those were concerns many states had on phone calls with the White House — the shortage of materials,” Herbert said.

President Donald Trump spoke in several news conferences about the promise of hydroxychloroquine in treating and possibly preventing COVID-19, and Trump said the drug would be fast-tracked through the FDA for use against the virus.

Those who made the purchase decision had only the best interest of Utah at heart, Herbert said. But with this week’s release of scientific data confirming that the use of hydroxychloroquine offered no benefit to most or all COVID-19 patients, questions about Utah’s $800,000 expenditure naturally arose.

Herbert said the drugs have not yet been delivered, and he has attorneys trying to determine whether the order can legally be canceled to save Utah the purchase price. The legal review is underway, Herbert said.

“What we’re going to do remains to be seen.”

Herbert said he should have more information on the status of that effort by next week. He also said studies on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in more specific populations, such as younger veterans, are ongoing.

And Herbert hinted that sometimes, drugs that appear to have no medical benefit can be proven to be useful, citing medical marijuana as a recent case.

Red to orange COVID-19 status

Herbert also said that by the end of next week, he may feel justified in changing Utah’s COVID-19 status from serious, signified by the color red, to moderate, signified by the color orange.

Herbert’s decision on whether to change to orange and reopen some businesses closed by the pandemic will depend on continuing data to show the growth of new cases is decreasing in Utah, and on certain procedural conditions being met.

The state task force members and business associations pushing for decreasing restrictions must first prove to Herbert that they can serve groups at highest risk for COVID-19 mortality — including those 60 and older and those with obesity, diabetes and/or respiratory problems — without endangering them more than average-risk customers.

The task force and business association members also must determine the best way to inform high-risk populations of the business protocols that will increase their safety, and must determine where the extra funds associated with protecting high-risk customers will come from.

If Herbert changes to orange-moderate COVID-19 in some or all areas of the state, the most visible change will be restaurants opening to people wanting to dine in rather than opting for take-out or delivery food options, Herbert said.

Masks will be worn by all employees, who also will have their temperature taken and be asked about any COVID-19 symptoms as they arrive for their shifts. Individual diners or groups must be separated by six feet as a social distancing measure, Herbert said. That will limit the number of those who can be in a dining room at one time.

Increased sanitation will be required from restaurants and gyms, and any reopening businesses, Herbert said. Other areas where restrictions are likely to be loosened include parks and outdoor recreation areas.