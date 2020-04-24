Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 170 more new confirmed cases since Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing four more deaths in the past 24 hours, and 170 new documented cases.
Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 39. Confirmed cases number 3,782, an increase of 4.7% in the past day.
The number of those hospitalized grew to 315, an increase of 14 cases since Thursday.
Of the four deaths, three were in Salt Lake County and one was in Utah County. Three victims were residents of long-term care facilities where the disease spread, and one was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The age ranges of those who died were not shared.
The chart below breaks down the data by areas of the state.