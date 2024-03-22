Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announces cancer found during surgery

LONDON, March 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapry.

Kate, 42, shared the diagnosis in a video message from Kensington Palace in London.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation [indicated] cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of bad treatment. This of course came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.

The announcement follows months of speculation about her whereabouts and health on social media.

In February, King Charles III announced he was being treated for cancer after being diagnosed while undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.