Ogden police release new details on officer’s shooting of suspect

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Police Department has released additional details about the police shooting of a suspect Monday afternoon.

OCPD Chief Eric Young told reporters at a Monday evening news conference that the officer fired about four shots, and it is believed two hit the suspect.

The man hit was described as armed with a knife and fighting a female victim.

Young said he has no updated information about the medical condition of the suspect, but the man was conscious, breathing and alert when he was transported from the shooting scene.

Police responded to the scene, near Grant Avenue and 26th Street, at 3:39 p.m.

“The officer was put the situation where they had to fire their firearm,” Young told reporters. “They discharged their weapon, it appears, about four times and the suspect was struck approximately two times.”

The officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave, as is protocol, and an Office-Involved Critical Incident team will be assigned to the investigation, Young said.

The original caller reported the knife, the chief said, and it appears the suspect and reported victim had been walking through the area, which is not residential. Young said construction and road crews were in the area, “so there were several witnesses.”

Young said he had no additional information on the suspect to share, but a news conference is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, and he expects have more details then.