Police release photos of suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run crash in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have released photos of a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Millcreek on Friday morning.

The victim, Barbara Anne Dwyer, 66, was initially reported to be in critical condition, but passed away the same day.

“We are still looking the suspect vehicle from the fatal hit-and-run accident in Millcreek last Friday,” said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department on Monday afternoon. “It is believed to be a newer (2018–2021) model Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. There is likely damage to the front headlight or marker light. If you have any information on this case please call UPD at 801-840-4000.”

At approximately 7 a.m., Dwyer was crossing the street in the crosswalk on Highland Drive and Luck Lane (3440 South), when she was struck by a vehicle, said a previous statement from UPD.

Officials also are attempting to identify two other vehicles in the area at the time.

“There were two vehicles who traveled through the intersection seconds after she was hit, we are also asking for these individuals to come forward,” the statement said. “We believe the people in these vehicles also witnessed the accident.”

Anyone who was driving near the Home Depot and Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at approximately 7 a.m. Friday and may have witnessed the accident is asked to call UPD and reference case 21-134792.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.