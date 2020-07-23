Update: Woman killed in Sandy shooting; 3 juvenile suspects in custody

SANDY, Utah, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was shot Wednesday night in a trailer park in Sandy has died of her injuries, and her suspected shooter — a juvenile male — has been taken into custody.

“We believe we have all the parties involved in custody,” Sandy City Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily. “They were three male juvenile suspects. One of them, we believe, is the shooter.”

Swensen said a call of shots fired came in at 6:10 p.m., and police responded to the Sandy Mobile Home Park, at 223-201 W. Eastgate Drive, which is at about 8840 South.

“There was a confrontation between two groups, and it escalated to shots fired,” Swensen said. “A female was struck, and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, later died of her injuries. Swensen said he could not confirm her exact injuries or her age, but earlier said he believed she was a young adult.

Swensen said he also could not confirm the nature of the argument that preceded the shooting.

