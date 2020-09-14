Police, Weber Sheriff at scene of shooting in downtown Ogden

Gephardt Daily Staff
Ogden police and deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Office are at the scene of a shooting in a parking lot on Grant Avenue between 24th and 25th streets on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and Weber County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of what appears to be a fatal shooting on Grant Avenue in downtown Ogden.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot that serves businesses on Grant between 24th and 25th streets.

The scene is currently very active as police gather evidence and seek surveillance video from surrounding properties.

It’s expected the investigation at the scene will last several hours.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

