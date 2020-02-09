Update: Officials ID Roosevelt man killed in tanker rollover

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a Roosevelt man killed Friday when the tanker truck he was driving rolled in Duchesne County.

Kevin Olin Nye, 59, of Roosevelt, died in the crash, which remains under investigation, said a statement Sunday morning from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

“At about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Duchesne County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a tanker truck near 13000 West and 3800 South in the Arcadia area of the county,” a previous statement said. “When deputies arrived, the driver of the truck was deceased.”

Investigators do not know what caused the truck to leave the roadway, the DCSO statement said. They believe the incident was not witnessed; another driver found the crash and called it in to central dispatch.

A small amount of production water from the tanker spilled into a field.

“Production water is water that is produced as a byproduct of oil and natural gas extraction,” the Duchesne County Sheriff’s statement said. “The trucking company is financially responsible for any clean up of the spill that is required.”

“The sheriff’s office extends its sincerest condolences to Mr. Nye’s family, friends and coworkers,” said the statement released on Sunday morning.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.