North View Fire crews battle residential blaze in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — North View Fire crews battled a residential blaze in Harrisville Sunday morning.

Crews received a page at 8:05 a.m. for a residential structure fire in the area of 900 North and 375 East, said a Facebook post from North View Fire District.

“Upon arrival light smoke was visible coming from the heat vents and the gable vents,” the post said. “Crews did an aggressive, fast attack and were able to get a quick knockdown on the fire.”

The occupants had evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. There were no injuries to the occupants or to any firefighters on scene.

“Ventilation was set up to clear the remaining smoke,” the post said.

At this time there is no estimate on the exact extent of damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

