Update: Police identify husband, wife killed in Mountain View Corridor crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the couple killed in in a crash Wednesday night on Mountain View Corridor.

Ronald J. Nelson, 77, and Lani Jeanne Nelson, 78, died in the crash at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor, police said.

Witnesses and video of the crash indicate the Nelsons’ vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and was hit broadside by an oncoming semitrailer. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was uninjured “but pretty shaken up,” West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt told Gephardt Daily.

