Jelly Roll kicks off ‘Beautifully Broken’ tour in Salt Lake City

Feb. 22 (UPI) — Jelly Roll is going on tour in 2024.

The country music singer announced a new North American tour, “The Beautifully Broken Tour,” on Thursday.

The Beautifully Broken tour kicks off Aug. 27 in at Delta Center in Salt Lake City and concludes Oct. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will appear as special guests.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1, with pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 27.

“This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year — I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!” Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram.

Jelly Roll released his seventh studio album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” in June 2023. The album features the singles “Need a Favor,” “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson and “Halfway to Hell.”

Jelly Roll was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammys, where he walked the red carpet with his wife, Bunnie Xo.