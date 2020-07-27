Update: Woman critically injured when plane crashed into West Jordan home dies

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 72-year-old woman critically injured when a plane crashed into her home in West Jordan Saturday has died.

Mary Quintana suffered burns and was transported to the University of Utah after the crash, where she subsequently passed away. West Jordan Police Department Sgt. J.C. Holt confirmed her death to Gephardt Daily at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

A tweet from West Jordan Police Department Monday afternoon: “Mary Quintana, the victim from the plane crash, passed away this morning around 11:30 a.m. Mary is the victim who was in her house. Our condolences to her loved ones and those close to her. No further update available.”

A total of three people were initially killed and three others were injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after the plane took off from South Valley Regional Airport at about 1:39 p.m. A 12-year-old who was also a passenger on the plane walked away from the wreckage with only minor injuries.

Three houses were damaged in the crash, one of which was engulfed in flames.

Sunday morning West Jordan Police Department identified the deceased as Lee Wyckoff, 43, the pilot, as well as Milda Shibonis, 36, and Coral Wyckoff, 9 months.

Of the three other people on the plane, Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, is in critical condition, Cody Mitchell, 2, is in critical condition with burns on his legs and arms, and Veda Sheperd, 12, who walked away from the crash, was treated at a local hospital and released.

The GoFundMe account set up by Quintana’s friends before she died says in part:

“Mary has given all of us her love and support throughout all our lives. Lifted all of our souls with her love and touched our hearts. This terrible tragedy is a devastating blow and seems so surreal. We are all trying to process this in some way. How could this be….”

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident. It’s not clear at this early stage what caused the plane to crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.