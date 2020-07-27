Utah COVID-19 Monday update: 7 more deaths, 436 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported seven more deaths and 436 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The number of known COVID-19 deaths in Utah remains now stands at 281.

Those that passed away are:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A San Juan County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A San Juan County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

The newly confirmed 436 positive cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 38,409. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 544 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5%.

A total of 509,858 lab tests have been performed, an increase of 4,507 in the past 24 hours.

More numbers

Currently, 207 patients in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,253.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 25,321.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah