Utah’s Friday COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 500 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported four more deaths and 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

Two Salt Lake County men, both between ages 65 and 84, both residence of long-term care facilities

A Cache County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A San Juan County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

Those losses bring the cumulative total to 304 Utah COVID-19 deaths.

The 500 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases brings Utah’s total to 40,196. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 457 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.9%.

More numbers

Those tested number 528,910, and increase of 4,543 people in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 213 people are hospitalized in Utah for the virus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,377.

Those classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 28,130.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by the area of Utah.