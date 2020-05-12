Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 70 new cases since Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing five more deaths, 70 new lab-confirmed cases and five more hospitalizations since Monday.

There have now been 73 deaths. Of the five in the past 24 hours, the victims were:

Two males, age 60-84, one of whom was hospitalized at time of death, the other was a long-term care facility resident in Salt Lake County

Two females, both older than 85, and both long-term care facility residents Salt Lake County

One female, Weber County resident, older than 85, long-term care facility resident

The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,432, and increase of 1.1% since Monday.

The number of Utahns tested is 153,485, and increase of 2,900 since Monday. Of those tested yesterday, 4.2% tested positive.

Those who have been hospitalized number 535, an increase of 18 in the past day.

Of Utah’s confirmed cases, 3,267 patients are considered “recovered,” a term used when a patient is still alive after a diagnosis date of more than three weeks prior.

The chart below breaks down the numbers by area.