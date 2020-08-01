Utah COVID-19 update: 6 deaths, 506 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported six more COVID-19 deaths and an increase of 506 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

long-term care facility A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized prior to death

A Utah County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A San Juan County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized time of death

Those deaths bring Utah’s cumulative total to 310 COVID-19 fatalities.

Utah’s new positive cases bring the cumulative total to 40,702 lab-confirmed cases.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 431 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.9%.

More numbers

Those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 number 210. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,412.

Utah has performed 533,260 tests for the virus. That’s an increase of 4,350 in the past 24 hours.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 28,747.

The two charts below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Source: Utah Department of Health