Utah COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, 132 new cases since Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing six new deaths and 132 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The statewide death toll still stands at 56, according to numbers released by UDoH.

The number of lab-confirmed cases stands at 5,449, an increase of 2.4 percent since Monday.

According to the UDoH, 126,715 total tests have been administered, 2,054 of them in the past day.

Hospitalizations number 456, up 15 cases since yesterday.

Please see the chart below for updated numbers:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah