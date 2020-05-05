Fashion Place Mall reopens, City Creek Center to open Wednesday

MURRAY, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fashion Place Mall in Murray has reopened with some restrictions, and City Creek Center will be following suit Wednesday.

“Following the Governor’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, Fashion Place will reopen on Tuesday,” said a news release. “The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.”

The mall has taken the following precautions:

Increased focus, frequency, and intensity of cleaning methods

Face coverings available upon request, from a security guard

Social distancing reminders

Additional hand sanitizer stations, marked on the mall’s directories

Extra space in common and dining areas

Touch-free entrance and restroom amenities

“The following amenities will be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels,” the news release said.

The mall also included a list of open stores in the news release.