Utah COVID-19 update: 622 new cases in past 24 hours, 1 additional death

UTAH, Sept. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 622 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The deceased person is a man, older than 85, a Salt Lake County resident who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 441.

Positive tests since the beginning now number 64,394.

Lab tests performed statewide number 762,051. This is an increase of 3,886 people tested from Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 847 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.6%.

There are 144 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,520.

Those patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis number 51,660. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah