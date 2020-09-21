Man arrested after shots fired in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after a report shots were fired in West Valley City early Sunday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Antonio De Los Santos Marquez, 18, is facing charges of:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

The arresting officer was traveling eastbound on 4100 South approaching 4300 West where allegedly saw three vehicles stopped in the middle of the road, the statement said. He then heard what sounded like three gunshots, and then observed two of the vehicles drive away at a high rate of speed, the statement said.

The arresting officer turned on his overheard red and blue lights, according to the probable cause statement. One of the suspect vehicles then came to a stop and the driver got out. The officer said he then saw a passenger in that vehicle grab on to the driver and try to pull him back in the car. The passenger then pushed the driver out and sped off, the probable cause statement said.

The owner of the vehicle told officers he tried to turn off the vehicle and take the key out of the ignition, but the passenger stopped him.

“The fleeing driver was apprehended and identified as Antonio De Los Santos Marquez,” the statement said. “Antonio was read his Miranda rights and waived his right to counsel. Post Miranda Antonio told officers that he knew police were behind him when he fled.”

According to the probable cause statement, Marquez stated he was involved in an altercation with another party in the third vehicle. Marquez stated that during confrontation shots were exchanged, and that he had fired one shot.

Marquez had a warrant for felony theft at the time of his arrest, police said.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $35,020.