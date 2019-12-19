Woman, 20, dies after being struck by vehicle in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old woman was struck be a vehicle in Clearfield Thursday morning, and has died from her injuries.

“At 6:40, a 20 year-old adult female was struck by a vehicle at 700 South and I-15,” a Facebook post from Clearfield City says.

“She was rushed to Davis Hospital in critical condition, and eventually succumbed to her injuries.”

The post, published at 9:06 a.m., said the intersection remained closed to traffic.

“This intersection will be closed for investigation for a little while longer as police personnel work through the incident,” it says.

“Our heart felt condolences to her family and loved ones in this difficult time.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.