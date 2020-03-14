Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft’s board

March 13 (UPI) — Bill Gates has stepped down from Microsoft’s board of directors to focus on his philanthropic efforts, the company announced Friday.

Microsoft said Gates, the co-founder of the company, will continue in his role as technology adviser to CEO Satya Nadella.

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve — Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway — to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Gates said in a post on LinkedIn.

“With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company. Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world.”

Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft in 1975 in Albuquerque, N.M. He led the company as CEO until 2000, when Steve Ballmer replaced him. He stepped down as chairman of the board in 2014.

Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, established their philanthropic foundation in 2000, donating billions of dollars toward global healthcare, reducing poverty, and expanding education and technology.

“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it,” Nadella said.