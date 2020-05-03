Mitt Romney proposes hazard pay for workers facing COVID-19 threat; would boost wages up to $12/hour

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R) – Utah, says essential workers who face a direct threat of being infected with COVID-19 should receive a hazard pay increase of up to $12 an hour.

Romney announced the proposal for so-called “Patriot Pay” via social media Friday.

“Health care professionals, grocery store workers, food processors, and many others—the unsung patriots on the frontline of this pandemic—every day risk their safety for the health and well-being of our country, and they deserve our unwavering support,” Romney said. “Patriot Pay is a way for us to reward our essential workers as they continue to keep Americans safe, healthy, and fed.”

According to Romney, Patriot Pay would not only provide a sorely needed safety net, it would “ensure essential workers in critical industries—designated by the Department of Labor and Congress—receive greater compensation than the unemployment insurance rate.

“One of the inadvertent anomalies of the CARES Act was to create numerous circumstances in which this was not the case,” Romney’s press release said.

If it were to become law, the Patriot Pay plan would provide essential workers a temporary bonus of up to $12 per hour in May, June, and July. Twenty-five percent of the bonus would be paid by their employer, and the other three-quarters would be paid by the federal government, paid for by a refundable payroll tax credit.

Under the Romney plan, “a grocery store clerk earning $10 per hour would receive an hourly bonus of $12 for a total of $22 per hour.”

Romney’s announcement comes as Congress and the Administration continue to discuss the outlines of a potential Phase 4 relief package. A one pager of the proposal can be found here.

Romney’s Patriot Pay Proposal

How Would Patriot Pay Work?