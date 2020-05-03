Weber Fire District crews rescue woman injured while horseback riding in Middle Fork area

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District crews responded Saturday to a call reporting that a woman had been injured when she was bucked off the horse she was riding and landed on a rock.

The incident, which happened in the Middle Fork area of unincorporated Weber County, was called in by a man who was horseback riding with the woman, a Weber Fire District Facebook post said.

Units dispatched to the scene were E65, MA65, Battalion 61, E62, Air Med, Weber County Sheriff Search and Rescue, and the Department of Natural Resources.

It was determined that the woman was northwest of the parking lot, in a “very rough area difficult to get vehicles into.”

Air Med was able to locate the woman and provided the GPS coordinates to the ground crews. They, along with the flight medics, reached the woman, who had significant injuries to her back.

The woman was packaged and taken about 200 yards down the mountain to where the helicopter was waiting. She then was flown to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

No further word on her condition was available Saturday night.