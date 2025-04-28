Pure Maintenance East Tennessee reaches hidden mold, kills it on the spot; no demolition required

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily)— Home and business owners in East Tennessee now have a powerful new ally in the fight against mold. Pure Maintenance East Tennessee – (865) 804-3276 – a mold remediation company led by certified sanitizing professional, and U.S. Army veteran Kyle Lamon, is delivering fast, demolition-free mold removal to Knoxville and surrounding communities using a patented dry fogging system that targets mold wherever it hides.

The Knoxville-based franchise is part of the national Pure Maintenance network, known for revolutionizing the mold remediation industry, with 180 outlets in the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Australia. Rather than relying on costly tear-outs and days of disruption, Pure Maintenance East Tennessee uses a patented lab-tested protocol that detects mold growths quickly — even those growing unseen behind walls, under floors, or inside HVAC systems, and kills them on the spot.

“Our process is designed to be non-invasive, affordable, and incredibly effective,” Kyle said. “We don’t just remove visible mold — we go after the stuff that’s hiding, too. And the best part is, we don’t have to rip out your drywall or flooring to do it.”

The company’s proprietary dry fog technology disperses a fine mist that penetrates every corner of an enclosed space. The first stage destroys active mold spores on contact. The second stage, a preventative treatment, helps ensure the mold doesn’t come back — a crucial difference from traditional methods that often fail to address the root of the problem.

“In the event our testing determines there’s a serious mold infestation that’s being fed by something like a leaky roof, or plumbing, or maybe a foundation that’s been compromised, we’re be able spot that right away and have resources to go the extra mile in protecting your health and home, but our first line of defense is the revolutionary dry fog process. It’s far less invasive, less expensive and the critical component of our whole home mold killing protocol. Most often, for the vast majority of our customers, it’s the only process they need.”

Before and after photo courtesy Pure Maintenance East Tennessee

With rising awareness of mold-related health concerns, demand for non-invasive solutions has skyrocketed. Lamon said his team has seen an influx of calls from families dealing with respiratory symptoms, realtors in need of quick turnarounds, and property managers seeking long-term mold control.

“Whether we’re treating a home, or commercial building, we take a holistic approach to finding and killing the mold,” Kyle explained. “In short, we are whole home (and business property) remediators.

“We fog virtually every room, closet, hallway and cabinet space, from the attic to the basement, including furnaces, air conditioners, and duct work. That fog kills every spore it comes in contact with.

“When clients tell me after a treatment the air in their home or business smells fresher, and they feel like they’re breathing easier, it makes my day,” Kyle said. “That kind of result is really what it’s all about.”

