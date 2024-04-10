Aerosmith Peace Out tour to make Utah stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Iconic rock band Aerosmith announced Wednesday it will bring its Peace Out tour to the Delta Center on Nov. 27.

Joining the show will be The Black Crowes. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, through Ticketmaster.

When the tour kicked off last September, reviewers praised the show as “positively brilliant” (AP), and noted “the band was in peak form for this victory lap” (USA Today).

The Philadelphia Inquirer praised Aerosmith’s “ability to make such a grand-scale performance feel like a raw and raucous club date,” and People said “Aerosmith is peacing out with a bang.”

The four-time Grammy winning band, celebrating 50 years of performing and more than 150 million albums sold, is known for hits including “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge,” and “Love In An Elevator.”

The Black Crowes, founded in 1984 in Georgia, is known for such hits as “Remedy” and “Hard to Handle.”

It has had a succession of members, but the engine behind it has always been brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, who formed the rock band while attending Marietta’s Walton High School.

The tour’s Utah stop will be at the Delta Center, and Nov. 27 is a Wednesday. For more information on the bands and the tour, visit Aerosmith and The Black Crowes.