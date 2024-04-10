Silver Alert issued for West Bountiful woman last seen in Ogden

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help locating an 80-year-old woman missing overnight who does not drive at night.

West Bountiful police posted a Silver Alert Tuesday for Kay Prince West, of West Bountiful, last seen in Ogden Monday at 4:45 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Washington Boulevard after leaving her home at about 2 p.m.

“Kay does not drive at night, has memory issues, and is easily confused,” police said. “Kay’s vehicle is a silver 2017 Toyota Camry, Utah In God We Trust license plate W365U.”

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 105 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

If located, please contact the West Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 or simply call 911 for local law enforcement.