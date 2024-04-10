First Lady Abby Cox undergoes surgery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah First Lady Abby Cox underwent surgery Wednesday morning at the University of Utah in hopes of easing neck pain.

Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Gov. Spencer Cox, released the following statement about the procedure:

“After weeks of debilitating pain, First Lady Abby Cox underwent surgery on her spine to remove degenerative discs in her neck,” Pierpont said.

“The first family is grateful to the surgeons, doctors and staff at the University of Utah for their attention and care, and appreciates the prayers and support from so many Utahns. The First Lady looks forward to a speedy recovery and resuming her duties soon.”