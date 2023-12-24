‘Aquaman’ tops North American box office with $28.1M

Dec. 24 (UPI) — Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Wonka with $17.7 million, followed by Migration at No. 3 with $12.3 million, Anyone But You at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Salaar at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Iron Claw at No. 6 with $5.1 million, The Boy and the Heron at No. 7 with $3.2 million, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes at No. 8 with $3.2 million, Godzilla Minus One at No. 9 with $2.7 million and Poor Things at No. 10 with $2.2 million.