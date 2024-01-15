Jason Statham’s ‘Beekeeper’ tops North American box office with $17M

Jan. 14 (UPI) — Jason Statham‘s latest action picture, The Beekeeper, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $17 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Wonka with $8.4 million, followed by Anyone But You at No. 3 with $6.9 million, Migration at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Night Swim at No. 6 with $4.7 million, The Boys in the Boat at No. 7 with $3.5 million, The Book of Clarence at No. 8 with $2.6 million, The Iron Claw at No. 9 with $2.4 million and American Fiction at No. 10 with $1.9 million.