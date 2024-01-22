‘Mean Girls’ tops North American box office with $11.7M

Jan. 21 (UPI) — Movie musical Mean Girls is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend in a row, earning an additional $11.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Beekeeper with $8.5 million, followed by Wonka at No. 3 with $6.4 million, Anyone But You at No. 4 with $5.4 million and Migration at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at No. 6 with $3.7 million, ISS at No. 7 with $3 million, Night Swim at No. 8 with $2.7 million, The Boys in the Boat at No. 9 with $2.5 million and Poor Things at No. 10 with $2 million.