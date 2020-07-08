‘Away’: Hilary Swank plays astronaut in teaser for Netflix series

July 8 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series “Away.”

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the space drama Tuesday featuring Hilary Swank as Emma Green, an American astronaut, wife and mother on a years-long mission to Mars.

The preview shows Emma (Swank) crying as she looks at a photo of her husband (Josh Charles) and daughter (Talitha Bateman) while floating in zero gravity aboard her spaceship.

“I miss you guys,” she says in a voiceover. “I love you so much. I wish I could be with you right now, and just remember — the further away I get, I’m just getting closer to being back with you.”

Netflix also released first look photos featuring Emma and her NASA crew.

“Hilary Swank stars as an astronaut and mother in an epic, emotional story of love and sacrifice from Jason Katims, the visionary who brought you ‘Friday Night Lights’ and ‘Parenthood’,” the post reads.

“Away” is created by Andrew Hinderaker. Jessica Goldberg serves as showrunner, with Swank, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein as executive producers.

Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki and Vivian Wu co-star.

“Away” premieres Sept. 4.

Swank last starred in the thriller film “The Hunt.” She will also star in the upcoming thriller “Fatale,” featuring Michael Ealy, Mike Colter and Geoffrey Owens.