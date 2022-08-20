Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ tops U.S. album chart

Aug. 20 (UPI) — Rapper Bad Bunny‘s Spanish-language “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “The Last Slimeto,” followed by Beyonce‘s “Renaissance” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and Harry Styles‘ “Harry’s House” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Eminem‘s “Curtain Call 2” at No. 6, Future’s I Never Liked You at No. 7, Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” at No. 8, Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 9 and Lil Durk‘s 7220 at No. 10.