‘Barbie’ tops North American box office for 4th weekend

Aug. 13 (UPI) — The Margot Robbie–Ryan Gosling comedy, Barbie, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $33.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

The film crossed the $1 billion global milestone last week.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is Oppenheimer with $18.8 million, followed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at No. 3 with $15.8 million, Meg 2: The Trench at No. 4 with $12.7 million and The Last Voyage of the Demeter at No. 5 with $6.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Haunted Mansion at No. 6 with $5.6 million, Talk to Me at No. 7 with $5.1 million, Sound of Freedom at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at No. 9 and Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny at No. 10 with $899,000.