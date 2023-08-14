Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes 2 rescued skunks, offers chance to name them

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is welcoming two newcomers to its small animal building and offering visitors a chance to name them.

Two female skunks, one approximately 3 years old and the other about 4 months old, recently were brought to the zoo separately by a rehab facility, zoo officials said.

“Many zoo animals are rescues who cannot be returned to the wild for various reasons, usually due to human impact. We host these rescues as ambassadors for their species, and to teach guests about how to protect and preserve animals in their natural habitats,” Utah’s Hogle Zoo stated on social media Sunday.

“Without the zoo, these unreturnable critters would not have survived,” the post says.

The skunks will be in quarantine until Aug. 31 and then can be viewed in the zoo’s small animal building.

Visitors at Hogle Hoedown Zoo Brew on Wednesday night will have the opportunity to name the new zoo residents. Zoo officials have suggested a $5 donation for the naming opportunity to help cover the skunks’ care. Tickets are available on the Hogle Zoo website.