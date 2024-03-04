‘Barbie’ movie screening with live music making Utah tour stop

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A newly announced tour, “Barbie The Movie: In Concert,” will be coming to the America First Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 18, Mattel and Overture Global Entertainment announced Monday.

Described as a “live-to-film concert experience,” the event will feature a screening of the Warner Bros. Pictures film “Barbie,” accompanied live by the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an all-woman orchestra featuring a majority of women of color.

“The record-smashing film will be projected onto a giant LED screen above The Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform the film’s award-winning score,” says a summary from Live Nation. “Fans of all ages can celebrate the music of 2023’s highest-grossing film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, with the tour also featuring specialty limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, and more.”

Mary Schmidt will conduct.

“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” Schmidt said in a prepared statement. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, ‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.”

Schmidt noted that Barbie’s purpose statement is “to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.”

“It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage,” she said.

For full event information and tour dates, visit barbiethemovieinconcert.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Advanced sales for Citi cardmembers can get presale tickets starting 10 a.m. Tuesday.