Bob Saget dead at age 65

ORLANDO, Florida, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Actor-comedian Bob Saget is dead at age 65.

Saget passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

According to TMZ, first responders were called to the hotel around 4 p.m. ET after Saget was discovered inside his room by members of hotel security.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter.

Saget began touring in December and had performed in Jacksonville Saturday night. He tweeted after his show, mentioning the receptive crowd while noting the length of his act.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted to this shit…”

The longtime standup comic was also an iconic TV actor, best known for his role of Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House, and its recent spin-off, Fuller House. He was also host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

