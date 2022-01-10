Clearfield apartment fire does estimated $500K in damage, kills pets

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The North Davis Fire Department responded to a four-apartment fire Sunday in Clearfield.

The fire, at the Lakewood Heights Apartments, 1755 S. 200 East, was first reported at about 11 a.m. Firefighters were able to douse the flames within 45 minutes to an hour, North Davis Fire Chief Mark Becraft told Gephardt Daily.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire, but two cats did perish.

Becraft said he does not know the number of people who lived in the four involved apartments, but two apartments were destroyed by the fire.

Two apartments had less damage. Becraft said it is not currently known if the residents of the less-damaged apartments will be allowed to return.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Becraft said, but damages are estimated at about $500,000.

Becraft said firefighters were on the scene well into the afternoon; crews were still determining that all embers were out as of 5 p.m.

