Chris Rock to perform live standup on Netflix

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Netflix announced Thursday that Chris Rock will perform the first ever live standup special on the streaming service. The special will stream live globally in early 2023.

Rock previously filmed the standup special “Chris Rock: Tamborine” in 2018. He also performed live at Netflix’s Netflix Is a Joke events.

This will be Netflix’s first foray into live events.

After the 2022 Oscars, in which Will Smith slapped him on stage for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, Rock resumed his Ego Death tour. He occasionally made jokes about Smith to audiences in different cities.

Rock was also on stage at the Hollywood Bowl when Dave Chappelle was attacked. Rock joked, “Was that Will Smith?”