Cloris Leachman, star of ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ ‘DWTS’ dies at 94

Jan. 27 (UPI) — Television and film actress Cloris Leachman has died of natural causes in California, her manager announced Wednesday. She was 94.

“It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time,” Juliet Green said in a statement to Variety.

“There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh ’till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic.”

TMZ reported Leachman died Tuesday night at her home in Encinitas with her daughter, Dinah Englund, by her side.

The nine-time Emmy Award-winner was known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Phyllis,” “Young Frankenstein,” “History of the World,” “Facts of Life,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Raising Hope,” “American Gods,” “Mad About You” and the “Croods” movies.

The Iowa native earned an Oscar for her performance in the 1971 film, “The Last Picture Show,” and also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2008. She placed seventh and, at 82, remains to date the oldest person to have competed on the ABC show.