Danny Trejo gets the boot on ‘Masked Singer’

March 25 (UPI) — Actor Danny Trejo — dressed as a raccoon — became the latest celebrity to get the boot on Season 5 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night.

Trejo, 76, is known for his roles in “Desperado,” “Spy Kids,” “Breaking Bad,” “Machete Kills” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

“I’d be going to the market and somebody would say, ‘I know he’s the raccoon!.’ I’d be like: ‘No, didn’t you see me in ‘Heat?’ I did ‘Con Air.’ I’m not the raccoon. What’s the raccoon?’ I think my best acting jobs have been in Vons Market, when women started telling me I was the raccoon!” Trejo told Variety.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kermit the Frog were previously eliminated from the competition this season.

Niecy Nash is filling in as host since the show’s usual emcee, Nick Cannon, was battling the coronavirus when the episode was taped.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back for another season as judges.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes was crowned the winner of Season 4 of “The Masked Singer.”