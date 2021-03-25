Report: Utah unemployment claims continue to decrease

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s new unemployment claims have continued to decrease, according to a weekly report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Services.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 13, was 2,330. A total of 2,001 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The federal unemployment stimulus benefits made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 have all been successfully implemented in the state of Utah,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While these benefits are critical to those who find themselves unemployed through no fault of their own, active job search will continue to be a requirement to receive them and Utah’s strong economy offers many employment opportunities.”

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,403 for the week of March 14-March 20, with a total of $19,818,915 of benefits paid. There were 29,975 continued claims filed during that same week, the weekly report says.

People whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.