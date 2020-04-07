Crews on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on scene of a crash on Main Street in Kaysville Tuesday afternoon.

A Facebook post from Kaysville Fire Department said: “At 1:20 p.m. we were dispatched with the Kaysville Police Department to a report of a traffic accident involving a bus and a passenger vehicle at 100 S. Main St.

“On their arrival, ‘A’ shift crews found a high-impact collision with multiple patients injured. Additional resources were requested to the scene from the Farmington Fire Department and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.”

One person was found deceased at the scene; that individual has not been identified pending notification of family.

Two additional patients were transported to area hospitals after a vehicle extrication was performed.

Kaysville PD and the Utah Highway Patrol are on scene investigating the accident. Traffic is restricted in the area; drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

“We express our condolences with the family of the deceased,” the post said. “We also thank the many outside agencies that assisted us with the management of the scene.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.