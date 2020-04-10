Disney on Broadway concert to stream Monday for charity

April 9 (UPI) — The Disney on Broadway 25th anniversary gala concert will stream next week as part of a charity event.

Actor and singer Ryan McCartan confirmed on Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America” that he will host a stream of “Celebrating 25 Years of Disney on Broadway” Monday to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The “Celebrating 25 Years of Disney on Broadway” benefit took place in November to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The special will stream again Monday at 7 p.m. ET raise funds for the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The event brought together McCartan, Whoopi Goldberg, Jelani Alladin, Ashley Brown, Sierra Boggess and other stars to perform songs from “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and other Disney Broadway musicals.

In addition to the screening, McCartan will conduct live, remote interviews with different guests. The stream will air as people stay home and practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On “GMA,” McCartan and other stars performed the song “Go the Distance” from the Broadway musical “Hercules.”

“The Broadway community has a rich history of doing what’s right and what’s necessary,” McCartan said. “Even though we can’t be together physically, [we’re] coming together to stand in hope, to deliver that message to our brothers and sisters across the country and the world to say it is okay, we will get through this, and we’ll see each other on the other side of this thing.”

