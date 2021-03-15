Elvis Presley’s ‘1968 Comeback Special’ guitar up for auction

March 15 (UPI) — The guitar Elvis Presley played during his “1968 Comeback Special” is up for auction in California.

Kruse GWS Auctions placed the Hagstrom V-2 guitar up for auction after Presley played it during the televised special that marked his return to music on Dec. 3, 1968, after having spent the previous seven years focused on acting in movies.

“The 68′ Comeback Special launched Elvis Presley’s return to live touring, beginning with a series of performances at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, his first public stage appearance in eight years,” the California-based auction house said.

The red guitar with black and gold accents was also featured on the cover of his 1969 album “From Elvis in Memphis.”

It was previously exhibited at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has not been offered for auction since the 1990s.

Before appearing in the special, the guitar belonged to American guitarist Al Casey.

The auction also features items such as sheet music from the Comeback Special, a record signed by Presley and one of his guitar picks.

Live bidding begins on March 27.