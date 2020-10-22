‘Every Vote Counts’: Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington to host CBS special

Oct. 22 (UPI) —

The network said in a press release Thursday that the one-hour special will air Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. It will also stream on CBS All Access, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.

The special will feature appearances by Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O’Neal, Tan France, Wilmer Valderrama and other stars.

Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset, Shawn Mendes and other artists are slated to perform.

“Every Vote Counts” will honor and celebrate the power of voting. The special aims “to uplift the power of civic action” and “celebrate the precious value” of people’s right to vote.

“The purpose for this special is to remind and inspire all Americans of the power of their voice and their vote,” Keys said in a statement. “It’s a challenging time but we have the opportunity to continue to show up and shape the world we want to live in. ”

“In a democracy, every vote counts, so we want to encourage and uplift each other and remember we all have a say in the direction of our country because everyone’s participation matters,” she added. “Also, for many young people across the country, this is their first time voting so we want to make sure they understand the magnitude of this time and learn why this is one of the most exciting moments in the democratic process.”

Washington said she is “thrilled” to join Keys and Ferrera for the special.

“For our democracy to work, every American’s voice must be hard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls,” she said.

Other networks will air election specials ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, including Nickelodeon. Keke Palmer will host “Nick News: Kids Pick the President” on Oct. 27.

In addition, many celebrities have encouraged voting in movie reenactments, parody videos and other special projects.