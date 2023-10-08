‘Exorcist’ tops North American box office with $27.2M

Oct. 8 (UPI) — The Exorcist: Believer is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, followed by Saw X at No. 3 with $8.2 million, The Creator at No. 4 with $6.1 million and The Blind at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Haunting in Venice at No. 6 with $2.7 million, The Nun II at No. 7 with $2.6, Dumb Money at No. 8 with $2.2 million, The Equalizer 3 at No. 9 with $1.8 million and Hocus Pocus at No. 10 with $1.5 million.