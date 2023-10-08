St. George police: Bomb threat emailed to mall investigated, determined non-credible

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to the Red Cliff Mall Sunday morning after the general manager “received an email stating a bomb had been placed in the mall and in every mall in Utah,” says a statement issued by the St. George Police Department.

“Mall security circulated the area, but found nothing suspicious,” the SGPD statement says. “The Washington County Bomb Squad responded along with three bomb dogs, including one from Cedar City, that was donated by Intermountain Health to assist in sweeping the mall for a bomb.

“The mall was kept closed for approximately an hour after the scheduled open time while this was done. Again nothing was found.

“We have been made aware that several Jewish Centers in northern Utah and others have received similarly worded emails,” the statement adds.

“The Red Cliff Mall has now been reopened. We would like to thank all those involved for their cooperation, especially Intermountain Health Bomb Dog and their handlers. We do not believe this to be a credible threat.”