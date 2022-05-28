‘Glee’ alum Matthew Morrison exits ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

May 28 (UPI) — “Glee” and “American Horror Story” alum Matthew Morrison has announced he will not judge the competition series “So You Think You Can Dance” as planned.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,”Morrison said in a statement to Deadline on Friday.

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” he added. “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

Variety, which also confirmed Morrison’s exit from Season 17, said details about the exact nature of the protocols he violated have not been made public.

He is expected to be seen in four more episodes that have already been taped.

Representatives for FOX told Us Weekly Friday the network “will soon announce a new judge to the series for the next wave of the competition starting on June 15th featuring the Top 12 performing for America’s vote.”

Morrison was announced as a new judge on the show in April. The panel also includes JoJo Siwa and Twitch.

Morrison, Siwa and Twitch replaced last season’s outgoing judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

Cat Deeley returned as host.